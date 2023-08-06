The municipal security guard has died, injured after intervening today in Tel Aviv to stop a bomber. This was announced by the Ichilov hospital. Chen Amir, 42 years old, married, father of three children, “was killed while trying with his body to prevent an attack more serious than the one carried out and with his death he saved many lives“, read the statement from the hospital, where Ichilov was hospitalized after being injured. The family decided to donate the organs.

KILLED THE ASSALIANT

The terrorist killed today in Tel Aviv after seriously injuring a guard was a member of Islamic Jihad. He was carrying a suicide note at the time of the attack, police chief Kobi Shabtai told the Times of Israel newspaper. Rummanah resident Kamel Abu Bakr, 22, had been hiding in Jenin refugee camp for the past six months, according to the Shin Bet. Abu Bakr did not have a permit to enter Israel. The attack came after the police officers “noticed an individual who aroused their suspicions and approached him. At that point, the terrorist opened fire on the officers,” the police said. I note that two other people were injured.