Two parents with Belgian passports left their child at check-in at Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, according to CNN. The couple allegedly attempted to board a Ryanair flight from Tel Aviv to Brussels without a ticket for their child. When they were asked to obtain a regular travel ticket for the little one too, they allegedly refused to pay and apparently left their child in the stroller as they walked towards passport control. Airport staff noticed the incident and contacted the police, who found the parents and took them away for questioning.

The case, which dates back to January 31, has been reported to the police, a Ryanair spokeswoman said.

Ryanair’s desk manager said: “All the workers were in shock. We have never seen anything like it. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.” State aviation officials told Israeli Mako News that the two appeared eager to get through security, with or without their baby. “The couple arrived late for their flight after the flight check-in desks were closed,” the Israel Airport Authority said. “The two parents left the basket with the child and wanted to board to the security check terminal to reach the departure gate,” the authority said. A shift manager from QAS, which runs services to Ben-Gurion, “took the couple back to the flight desks to pick up the baby and called the police and a security guard.”

According to the company’s rules, infants can be included in a flight reservation during the online registration process. For infants there is a charge of 25 euros or the equivalent in local currency per way, if the child is seated on an adult’s lap during the journey. Otherwise, a seat also has to be paid for if the parents want their child to travel in a child seat. CNN adds that the Ben Gurion port authority confirmed the story, adding that the couple had Belgian passports. An Israeli police spokesman said the boy was already with his parents when police arrived. There will therefore be no investigation.