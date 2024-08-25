All 240 public bomb shelters opened in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv authorities have opened all public bomb shelters in the city and cancelled public events, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the municipality’s press service.

“Due to the evolving security situation in the north and following orders from the Home Front Command, the municipality opened all public municipal shelters this morning,” the statement said.

According to the municipality’s press service, there are only 240 public bomb shelters in the city. Tel Aviv also closed cultural institutions and swimming beaches, and cancelled large municipal events.