Like a mighty snake, the mile-long procession of demonstrators, armed with countless Israeli flags, drums and horns, moves through the center of Tel Aviv. Thunder sounds from tens of thousands of throats together over and over again ‘Demo-cra-tia! Demo-cra-tia!’

It is the ninth Saturday in succession that the population of Israel’s largest city has turned out en masse against the proposals of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, to drastically limit the power of the Supreme Court. The turnout is again huge: about 150,000 participants. The demonstrations underline the deep rift that has opened up between the government and a large part of the population.

“I feel that the foundations of our democracy are being tampered with,” says Tom Shotal, 42, a bearded screenwriter and director, at the Dizengoff Square where the demonstration begins. He is here with his wife and daughter. “This is a coup by politicians who are trying to avoid jail time in this way. They are all corrupt,” says Shotal, pushing their pram aside.

Netanyahu himself is still embroiled in three court cases – including charges of corruption – and his government is trying to bring a politician into cabinet who has been repeatedly convicted of fraud. The government has so far not been impressed by the demonstrations, however large. According to her, it is more democratic to give the judges much less influence and to give more power to the Knesset, which is elected by the people. She is therefore doing everything she can to get the new legislation through parliament as quickly as possible.

Hard act

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the embattled national security minister, asked the police to crack down on protesters blocking roads. He referred to them as ‘anarchists’ and some right-wing politicians even equated them with terrorists. At a similar demonstration in Tel Aviv last Wednesday even flash grenades became (stun grenades), which led to a lot of criticism of the police. This Saturday, horses and water cannons were used in a few places, but almost everywhere the demonstration was – as on previous occasions – peaceful. The police, in turn, showed restraint.

The demonstrators represent a broad cross-section of the population of Tel Aviv, a city with a population of about four million including its suburbs that has grown in recent years into a major high-tech center. Unlike Jerusalem, for example, it has a strong secular character.

One of the youngest demonstrators is 13-year-old Michal Lee, a blonde girl. She carries an Israeli flag. It is already the fourth time that she participates. “It is important that my country remains democratic,” she solemnly declares. “If you no longer have democracy, countries will eventually collapse.” Her parents look on proudly.

The lhbti community is also not unaffected. A man with a rainbow flag is waiting at the side. “These protests are not just about legal reform,” he explains, “but also about combating racism and for the rights of gays and other minorities.”

protest in front of the Knesset

Not only in Tel Aviv, but also in other places there are frequent demonstrations against the government’s reform plans. Particularly in Jerusalem, often in front of the Knesset and sometimes near the homes of ministers.

“I have fought in three wars. I did that because I felt Israel was worth defending Maurice 81-year-old economist

One protester who has participated from the start is Maurice, an 81-year-old white-bearded economist who says he is “a true patriot.” He doesn’t want his last name in the newspaper. “I have fought in three wars. I did that because I felt Israel was worth defending. We cannot accept that they suddenly change the rules of the game. That would mean a revolution, for which Netanyahu does not have popular support.”

Civil servants, who are actually supposed to remain neutral, are also demonstrating, often for the first time in their lives. “I do not agree with the government’s plans,” says one of them anonymously. “But I have not yet given up hope that the government will still want to negotiate with the opposition about adjusting the proposals.”

A group of more than fifty eighteen-year-olds from the southern resort of Eilat, who are about to start their military service, have set up a tent in front of the Knesset. They, too, hope for negotiations and are concerned about the country’s deep divisions. “Our slogan is: the people are brothers and sisters,” says Hilli Bar Kai.

The question is whether it makes much difference. But perhaps they can take heart from another slogan, carried by a woman in Tel Aviv on Saturday on a sign borrowed from the Dalai Lama. “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a buzzing mosquito around you.”