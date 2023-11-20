The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the bombing of Tel Aviv, while sirens sounded in the city and its suburbs.

Our correspondent reported that a missile fell in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, after the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs were targeted by a missile barrage from the Gaza Strip, considered among the largest since the outbreak of the war, as sirens sounded in dozens of cities and population centers from Ashdod in the south to cities north of Tel Aviv.

Reports said there were injuries as a result of the bombing.