The Israeli army is investigating a possible “human error” as the reason why air defense systems were not activated to intercept a drone that exploded early this morning in Tel Aviv, near the US consulate, killing one person and wounding four, according to military spokesman Nadav Shoshani.

According to the criteria of

“The alarms did not sound in Tel Aviv because they were not activated,” Shoshani explained in a media briefing this morning, blaming human error in the detection phase “which caused the defense system to not be operational.”

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), one person was killed and others were injured in the explosion, which was caused by “the fall of an aerial target.” Photo:EFE Share

The Army is still investigating the incident, which occurred at 3:12 a.m. local time with a large drone capable of flying long distances, according to the military spokesman.

Yemen’s pro-Iranian Shiite Houthi rebels confirmed on Friday that they launched a ballistic missile and four drones at Tel Aviv, although Shoshani declined to attribute the attack to Yemeni militants.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in the statement, published on the social network X, that the drone used in that action “called ‘Yafa’ It is capable of evading enemy interception systems and not being detected by radar.”

The Israeli army, for its part, denied any such capability, saying that it intercepted a drone in similar conditions on Thursday night.

The armed forces have not detected any other threats on the way so far.

The explosion occurred about 50 meters (164 feet) from the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. Photo:EFE Share

The place of the incident It is located just a few meters from the United States Embassy, Israel’s main arms partner and distributor.

For nine months, following the Hamas attacks on October 7 – in which some 1,200 people were killed and another 251 were kidnapped – Israel has maintained an offensive in Gaza that has unleashed escalations of tension and violence with other neighbours in the region, such as the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah or the Houthis of Yemen, who for months have been attacking ships linked to the Hebrew State in the Red Sea and Eilat (south).

In recent months, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks on the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea, including some launched in conjunction with the pro-Iranian militia umbrella group Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

EFE