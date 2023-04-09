Tel Aviv’s Institute of Legal Medicine has denied some news reported by the Italian media, specifying that no bullets were found in the body of Alessandro Parini, who died in the attack two nights ago on the seafront. This was reported by the Israeli broadcaster N12. “Parini was seriously injured in the head and back following the collision with the vehicle, and there are no signs of a firearm on his body”, we read.

In the meantime, the traveling companions of the 35-year-old lawyer have returned to Italy. The group traveled on an airliner which landed around 7pm yesterday evening at Fiumicino ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ airport. Immediately afterwards, escorted by the police, he left the Roman airport.