Tel Aviv attack, Israel: “No bullets found on the body of Alessandro Parini”

“No bullet was found on the body of Alessandro Parini”. From Israel they deny the first news that had circulated on the results of the post-mortem analyzes on the body of the young Italian lawyer who was the victim of the Tel Aviv attack. “No bullets were found on Alessandro Parini’s body from the CAT scan”, they explained from the Institute of Forensic Medicine to which the local authorities asked to carry out the examinations on the 35-year-old’s body. However, the Institute confirmed that an autopsy has not yet been carried out on the body of the young Italian and that it is uncertain whether it will be carried out.

In fact, the first news spoke of a bullet in the leg of Alessandro Parini. Corriere della Sera had revealed it, specifying that the analyzes would have established that the bullet would not have been lethal, unlike an evident laceration to the head caused by the impact of the car which crashed into the crowd and which also injured two other Italians on holiday in the Country like the 35-year-old Roman.

“We heard the sound of the car passing by us, then the shots and we dispersed”, revealed the victim’s friends immediately after the events, recounting that they discovered that Alessandro had remained on the ground bleeding only after they went back. Even the paramedics who tried to revive Alessandro Parini on the Tel Aviv seafront in those tragic moments had spoken of gunshot wounds.

It was probably the police officers who fired given that, by admission of the Israeli authorities themselves, the man at the wheel of the car which crashed into the tourists at high speed was not armed. According to the officers who intervened, the man behind the wheel of the Kia, Abu Jaber, after the impact would have tried to crawl out of the car and would have been hit. Cops said they “neutralized” him after seeing him reach for a weapon, which later turns out to be a toy automatic rifle.