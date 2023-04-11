An autopsy will be performed on the body of Alessandro Parini, the lawyer killed in the terrorist attack on Friday evening on the seafront in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The repatriation of the 35-year-old’s body is scheduled for today in Ciampino. A farewell ceremony was held at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel shortly before departure. The Israeli embassy in Italy wrote it on Twitter, explaining that the Italian ambassador to Israel Sergio Barbanti and representatives of the Israeli foreign ministry were present at the ceremony.

The conferment of the assignment regarding the autopsa is set for tomorrow morning at the Gemelli Polyclinic, where the autopsy examination will then be carried out: the aim is to clarify the causes of death and in particular to ascertain whether Parini died of his wounds due to the impact with the car driven by an Arab-Israeli who was later killed by the police, and to rule out the possible presence of gunshot marks on the body.

In the investigation opened by the Rome prosecutor’s office and entrusted to the public prosecutor Gianfederica Dito, with the coordination of the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino, the crimes of attack with the aim of terrorism, murder and injury are being prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Alessandro’s friends who were with him on Friday evening in Tel Aviv were interviewed by the Ros carabinieri. The group had arrived a few hours earlier, stopping at the hotel. Then, having to join other friends, they walked along the seafront. In those moments, they reportedly heard a car arriving at high speed and then gunfire.

Friends of the 35-year-old lawyer do not remember the moment of impact but report that they first fled running and then returned and saw the body on the ground with its head in a pool of blood. The friends finally waited for the ambulance to arrive and once in the hospital they learned of Parini’s death.