Alessandro Parini, the 35-year-old Italian tourist who died in the attack in Tel Aviv, was a young Roman lawyer. The lawyer had arrived in Israel a few hours ago with some friends.

Parini, as stated on the website of the Police Partners studio, was an administrative expert. He had graduated with honors from the LUISS “Guido Carli” University in 2011, defending a thesis in administrative and tax law with Prof. Massimo Basilavecchia on administrative law agreements in the tax collection phase.

He collaborated with the international law firm Clifford Chance and, in particular, in the administrative law department headed by Prof. Avv. Police. In 2019, we read, he obtained the title of PhD in public law at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata” (XXXI Cycle), with a thesis on “Competition and public procurement: between free enterprise and support for PMI“. “Active in both litigation and out-of-court assistance, he deals with administrative and regulatory law, in particular the law of public contracts, competition and electronic communications. Qualified to practice the legal profession since 2014”, continues the profile, which highlights how Parini was the author of “contributions on administrative law” and “a member of the Young Administrative Association”.

From 2022, after passing the relevant exam, he was registered in the Special Register of lawyers admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Cassation and other higher jurisdictions.