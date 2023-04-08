Attack in Tel Aviv, the Italians involved: “The car, the shots and Alessandro on the ground”

Hours go by and more and more details emerge about the terrible attack in Tel Aviv, in which the young Roman lawyer was involved Alessandro Parisi. One of the young Italians involved in the attack recounted: “We heard the sound of the car passing by us – he says – then the shots and we dispersed. When we went back we saw Alessandro lying on the ground in blood” after being been hit by the car. “We had just arrived in the city – he adds – and they were going to join the other half of the party in a restaurant in Jaffa”.

In the meantime, the prosecutor has opened an investigation file for the attack that cost the life of Alessandro Parini. The prosecutors of the capital’s anti-terrorism group, coordinated by the adjunct Michele Prestipino, received an initial report from Ros and Digos: they are proceeding for murder, an attack with the aim of terrorism and injuries.

Just today, April 8, the group that experienced the attack will return to Italy. According to what has been learned, the compatriots will be accompanied in the early afternoon by the staff of the Italian embassy to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv from where they will take a direct flight to Rome.

Subscribe to the newsletter

