Un nine o’clock in the morning I drive to Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, where I meet a urologist who takes sperm from war dead. After the massacre, a special place was created here to save sperm from the dead. Israel is a world leader in this field. And there are already some children born from the seed of dead soldiers. In the past, a court order was required to obtain authorization for removal from the deceased, but now, in this war, no longer. The urologist explains to me the process, technical and medical, explains how the semen is extracted from a dead man. In my opinion this is sick. But Israelis are obsessed with birth rates, mostly for religious reasons, but also because of the demographic war against the Arabs and because of existential fears here.

As a journalist, I usually write about very different topics. But at the moment only about the war. And that time began on another morning: at 5:30 a.m. I heard the alarm. It was the morning of Simchat Torah, the last of the high Jewish holidays in the fall, when we had just returned from vacation at Sinai. The alarm woke me and my wife. “This is a false alarm, go back to sleep,” she said. I turned on the news app anyway, and nothing else was reported, until suddenly a small message about rockets from Gaza flashed. My wife had fallen asleep again. Then another alarm sounded and our five-year-old son woke up. He knows that, he knows the sirens. We have taken him to the shelter many times since he was born.