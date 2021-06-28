Additionally, new Mii costumes and a Min Min amiibo have been unveiled. The next character DLC will be the last.

We were waiting on the mount of destiny to learn more about the arrival of Kazuya Mishima from Tekken, to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In fact, it was the announcement that opened the Nintendo event at E3. But it is now when we have known when it joins the roster of the Nintendo fighting game. The Applicant Pack 10 will be available from June 30.

The mythical character of Tekken will adapt all his movementsMasahiro Sakurai, director of the game, has presented all the details of his incorporation, with a new video with all the movements that the character will adopt in Smash Bros. The attacks will be inspired by those of the Tekken saga, but adapted to the three-dimensional environments with which you will have to fight against the rest of the characters in the Nintendo universe and with the many guests that the game has. In addition, as it could not be otherwise, it can be converted into Devil, taking advantage of its wings to move around the screen.

Along with him will come the mythical Tekken Mishima Dojo, with the exception that it will not have floating platforms, but it will have 39 iconic themes. In the presentation they joked that he weighs more than Ryu from Street Fighter. In addition, new paid costumes have also been presented for Mii fighters, paying homage to other sagas such as Dante from Devil May Cry or the Dragon Blood of Skyrim.

The presentation has also served to know that the min min amiibo it will be available for purchase from 2022. Additionally, Sakurai has confirmed that the next DLC character will be the last character and will be announced before the end of the year. Afterwards, there will be no more characters through the Fighters Pass.

