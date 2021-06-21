For many years now, players and fans of the TEKKEN is STREET FIGHTER they wonder what happened to the second crossover title TEKKEN x STREET FIGHTER, whose development paused way back in 2016 and since then things have begun to fall inexorably.

One of the most recent episodes of Harada’s Bar, the video series in which Katsuhiro Harada speaks with various well-known figures of the videogame scene, he has seen as a guest Kouhei Ikeda, game director of TEKKEN 7, and the two also got into the thorny topic TEKKEN x STREET FIGHTER.

The two say they are sorry, because a lot of work had been done. Development was 30% complete, the models were looking really good, and the concept art received by the artists too. They wanted to show the world all the material resulting from hard work, but in the end the project died …

As much as all this may regret, for those who have followed the story over the years the thing was now quite certain.

Below you can find the video with the complete live:

Source: Harada’s Bar Street Comicbook