The official subtitles of his latest show claimed that the project had “died”, but it is not.

Translation and Interpretation They are disciplines much more complex than many might think, where a small nuance can completely change the meaning of something. In the latest YouTube show of Katsuhiro harada, the official subtitles of his video made it understood that Tekken X Street Fighter would have been canceled. That he was “dead”, in fact, according to the translation of Harada’s words. Well, this is not so. Tekken X Street Fighter is still alive, although the project is on hold, says the Tekken 7 director.

On a post Through Twitter, Harada wanted to clarify this misunderstanding that, again, was born from the subtitles of his video: “Sorry, this is the second time that I have confused you because of the way the subtitles were written and expressed,” says the Japanese creator. The first time was just a week ago, as he explains in another message. About the case that concerns us, Harada proceeds to explain the origin of the confusion, born of a translation in which the nuances of his words were lost.

For now, we are waiting for the right opportunityKatsuhiro haradaSpecifically, it explains that he used the expression “okura-iri” to talk about the status of Tekken x Street Fighter, which means that the project “has been stored”, that is, paused. However, the subtitles translated it as that the project had “dead”, and hence the confusion. As we already mentioned in the original news, this fighting crossover paused its development with 30% of development completed. Since agreements with artists and outside workers are subject to special conditions, Harada adds, Bandai does not own the rights to their work indefinitely, “so this [juego] has been parked for now. “

In other words, Tekken x Street Fighter is still alive. The project has not been canceledBut, since it depends on two different companies, it has been difficult to find the moment to retake it. “We are still hopeful that TKxSF will resume its development when the opportunity arises,” says Harada. “For now, we are waiting for the right opportunity“It doesn’t look like this Tekken x Street Fighter is coming anytime soon, although at least we’re left with confirmation that the project is still alive.

