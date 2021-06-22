Katsuhiro Harada rectified his statement regarding the death of TEKKEN x STREET FIGHTER, revealing how the project is just paused. Thanks to the latest episode of Harada’s Bar, released only yesterday, the developer had revealed how the collaborative title had been trashed after having made 30% of the development.

The translator was wrong, who interpreted Harada-san’s words as a definitive closure of the project while the developer he only spoke of a break on a later date. TEKKEN’s father then stated that as well as the fans, he too is not so happy that the project has stopped at 30% for more than ten years and remarks his hope that one day TEKKEN x STREET FIGHTER will finally come true.

Here are Harada-san’s statements:

I really hope that development of TKxSF can resume as soon as possible. However, it is a title that cannot continue only for the convenience of one of the two software houses involved, especially with regard to marketing and branding. Furthermore, the development requires the use of resources by both companies. For now we just have to wait for the right opportunity to resume.

Hope is therefore rekindled a little in seeing it arrive sooner or later TEKKEN x STREET FIGHTER, we just have to wait to find out if the two software houses will finally be able to complete this ambitious project.

Source: Katsuhiro Harada Street IGN