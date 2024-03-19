The Tekken World Tour 2024 marks a crucial moment for video game fans and in particular for the community that faithfully follows the Tekken series. This year, the tournament opens up to Tekken 8, the latest iteration of one of the world's most beloved fighting game franchises. Starting April 13, 2024, players from every corner of the globe will have the opportunity to sign up viaEsports Tekken Portal, officially starting a competition that promises to be memorable. The first stop will be Electric Clash 2024, which will be held on April 20 in Ontario, Canada. Here, the competitors will begin their fight to conquer the top. With the introduction of two rankings, Global and Regional, the 2024 Tekken World Tour aims to offer an even more multifaceted and inclusive competitive framework. Tournament performances will decide who competes in the Tekken World Tour 2024 Finals.

This year, the tournament also introduces some new rules, including the random choice of stages and the admission of the Special Style, a new way to play specifically developed for Tekken 8. These changes, detailed on the official Tekken World Tour website, they were designed to refresh the gaming experience and ensure fair and stimulating competition. The tournament structure sees players compete in 15 different regions, with a scoring system that rewards the best placings in a variety of events: from Master+ to Dojo, through specific regional tournaments. This system not only encourages participation in a broad spectrum of competitions, but also offers multiple ways to accumulate points and climb the leaderboards, both globally and regionally.

The organization of the Tekken World Tour 2024 also invites tournament organizers to make their events an integral part of the circuit, offering a unique chance to contribute to the growth of this community. With regions ranging from North America to Japan, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, this year's tournament promises to be one of the most inclusive and global events in Tekken history.