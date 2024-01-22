BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 will return with a new edition featuring the protagonist TEKKEN 8this one is coming out January 26thand new partnerships like Chipotle, Venum, Uniqlo and Victrix by PDP.

The new edition of the event will begin on April 27th. More details below.

The 2024 tournament will begin on April 27 with TEKKEN™ 8 as the main title and will include competitive regional and global rankings.

Chipotle, Venum, Uniqlo and Victrix by PDP will collaborate with the TEKKEN World Tour in 2024 along with the launch of TEKKEN 8.

EVO Japan 2024 will be added to the tour as an additional Masters + qualifying event.

Milan, 22 January 2024 – Bandai Namco Entertainment has crowned a new champion at TEKKEN World Tour Finals 2023. The finals offered a series of memorable matches with an epic conclusion, which saw Arslan Ash triumph. This year's champion will have the distinction of being the last competitor to reach the top of the leaderboard in TEKKEN 7as the company officially announced that the new tournament, the TEKKEN World Tour 2024, will return in April with a brand new competitive event featuring the debut of TEKKEN 8.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, TEKKEN 8 harness the power of Unreal® Engine 5 to bring the legendary fighting game into a new generation. Competitors will be able to show off their skills in battles that will bring the distinctive features of the series to new levels thanks to new and spectacular graphics, completely remodeled characters, damageable environments and the new combat system, which will always keep the action at very high levels. levels. TEKKEN 8 will be available January 26, 2024 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam®. For more information on the game, visit https://tekken.com/.

NEW TOUR, NEW PARTNERS

Bandai Namco Europe SAS is pleased to announce three major brands among the first to collaborate with the TEKKEN World Tour 2024.

Chipotle has decided to become a partner of TEKKEN World Tour 2024, once again demonstrating its commitment to the professional eSports and fighting game community. For a limited time, fans will be able to choose the next themed Chipotle menu item

TEKKEN 8 by voting on the page https://twitter.com/TEKKEN.

Venum is pleased to unveil its clothing line in collaboration with TEKKEN. Offering a perfect combination of style, comfort and performance, the line in collaboration with Venum captures all the essence of three TEKKEN legends: Marshall Law, Paul Phoenix and Jin Kazama. The collaborative line will be available in the Venum store and in some stores from June 2024.

Victrix by PDP has partnered with TEKKEN to create a line of eight special edition products dedicated to TEKKEN 8. The line includes the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller with the special Rage Art motif, the Tekken 8 Victrix Tournament backpack and character variations of TEKKEN 8 of the Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick: Jin, Kazuya, King, Law, Lili and Xiaoyu. Pre-orders for Victrix by PDP x TEKKEN special edition products will begin at the end of January. The products will be available from April 2024 in the United States and from May worldwide.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT UPDATES

The TEKKEN World Tour 2024 will include regional and global rankings, with the return of in-person MASTER+, MASTER, CHALLENGER and DOJO competitions. The best players in each event will be rewarded with points. Whoever has achieved the most points in the regional and global rankings at the end of the event will advance to the global finals to win the title of sample of the TEKKEN World Tour 2024.

MASTER+ EVO JAPAN 2024

The TEKKEN World Tour 2024 will have two Master+ qualifying events starting with EVO Japan 2024, which takes place April 27-29. Registration is available now until 11:59pm (JST) on March 22. For more information on the other events of TEKKEN World Tour 2024, visit tekkenworldtour.com.

DOJO Events – Regional and Global Rankings

At the end of March, tournament organizers will be able to submit their entries for DOJO events. Players in DOJO events will be eligible to earn points towards both regional and global leaderboards. These are in-person offline competitions open to players from around the world, with the amount of points earned depending on the size of the tournament. For tournament organizers, you can consult the DOJO approval process on the official page tekkenworldtour.com.

The TEKKEN World Tour 2024 this year will begin at EVO Japan on April 27th. For more information on the tour, including partners, event dates, locations and registration, visit tekkenworldtour.com and spread the word on social media using the hashtag #TWT2024.