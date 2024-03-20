BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024the first official and global competition for TEKKEN 8the next one will leave April 13with recordings available now.

TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 starts April 13: registrations open and new details

The TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024the first global competition to include TEKKEN 8will begin on April 13, 2024. Players can register now onEsports TEKKEN Portal.

Starting from Electric Clash 2024, which will take place on April 20th in Ontario (Canada), fans will be able to compete to become the player of TEKKEN 8 with the best position in the ranking. The 2024 edition will have two rankings: Global and Regional, both used to decide the best players who will qualify for the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 Finals.

Furthermore, new rules have been added. The selection of the internship will always be random and will be permitted Special Stylethe new way to play that was developed for TEKKEN 8.

The complete regulation is available on https://tekkenworldtour.com/.

The TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 will be divided into 15 Regions* and the ways to obtain points to climb both rankings will be as follows:

Global Ranking Points for the best positioning in the MASTER+ Points for the two best placements at the MASTERS Points for the three best placings at the CHALLENGER Points for the four best placements at the DOJOs



Regional ranking Points for the six best placements at the Regional DOJOs



For more information on leaderboards, TWT events, or for organizers who would like to have their tournament as part of TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 as a DOJO event, please visit OFFICIAL SITE

*List of Regions. For the countries included in each Region, go to https://tekkenworldtour.com/

REGION 1 North America REGION 2 Central America REGION 3 South America REGION 4 Western Europe REGION 5 Eastern Europe REGION 6 West Africa REGION 7 South Africa REGION 8 North & East Africa REGION 9 Middle East REGION 10 Pakistan REGION 11 Central & South Asia REGION 12 Southeast Asia REGION 13 Oceania REGION 14 Korea REGION 15 Japan

