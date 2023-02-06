BANDAI NAMCO announced the start date and the first details for the TEKKEN World Tour 2023, new edition of the competitive tournament. The first competitions will be held on January 31st at EVO Japanand will see players from all over the world compete in tournaments of TEKKEN 7 in order to obtain points in order to climb the global rankings and thus obtain a place during the final stages of the tournament that will decree the new Sample.

TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2023 WILL RETURN ON MARCH 31ST WITH NEW LIVE EVENTS

During the TEKKEN World Tour 2022 Global FinalsBandai Namco Europe SAS has announced that next year’s tournament, the TEKKEN World Tour 2023will kick off in March with a live competitive event dedicated to TEKKEN 7. The tournament will include a global leaderboard based on results achieved in live and region-free MASTER+, MASTER, CHALLENGER, and DOJO events around the world. The top players in each event type will be awarded points and whoever has the highest score in the final global leaderboard will advance to the Global Finals to challenge for the title of Sample of TEKKEN World Tour 2023.

The first live MASTER+, MASTER, CHALLENGER and DOJO competitions of this year will kick off on March 31st with EVO Japan and will be followed by MIXUP on April 22nd in Lyon, France. For more information on event dates, locations and registration, visit tekkenworldtour.comand spread the word on social media using the hashtag #TWT2023.

During the TEKKEN World Tour 2023players will have various opportunities to earn points and climb the leaderboards with different types of events, including:

DOJO events

Starting in mid-March, tournament organizers will be able to apply directly for DOJO events via the TEKKEN eSports tournament portal. DOJO events for TEKKEN World Tour 2023 will start on March 31st. These are offline and live competitions open to all players in the world, whose amount of points awarded will depend on the number of participants. For all participating DOJOs, live streaming and verification will now be required. For the organizers of the tournament, more information will be available soon on the official website tekkenworldtour.com.

MASTER+, MASTER and CHALLENGER events

Players will be able to participate freely in these events to earn points around the world. They will be officially supported and the stakes will be higher with more points awarded for the global leaderboard.

