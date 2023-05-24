With the announcement of Mortal Kombat 1, so many fighting game fans can see their favorite genre in the spotlight it deserves, because there are so many games making a comeback these days. But let’s talk about Trinity which makes the fighting game genre special: we are referring to Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat And Tekkenand why everyone is waiting so much for them.

The return of the giants

Tekken 8, street fighter 6 and now Mortal Kombat 1 mark the return of a trinity that began to rule from the eighties and nineties, to then have a period of decline during the PlayStation 3 generation and a moment of huge break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sure, we’ve had moments of pure fun with the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or sports titles that put the spotlight some combat sports (such as IPs dedicated to UFC And WWE 2K), without forgetting the numerous free games that have allowed everyone to experience the genre.

Why do we talk about “try the genre”? You have to keep in mind that if anyone who lives on video games know a relatively large amount of fighting games is normal, for more casual gamers it is very difficult, except for the more mainstream titles. In short, the situation it is quite controversial from this point of view, because the genre is perfectly at the center of a balance made up of casual and hardcore gamers.

Taking the series as an example Tekkenyou know that Eddie Gordo he is a character with very particular combos, yet he is very often used by those who have a lot less familiar with the controls, because you can also chain combos by “pressing the keys at random”. But if the same character is chosen by a much more experienced player, the combo system will pay off impossible to win for the opponent. The result? Both the casual and the passionate manage to snatch the win, which they do in other genres cannot be reached.

In fact, starting to analyze this aspect of the three games named at the beginning, we can say that the developers have including this fighting game powerhouse and have started working on it, so that anyone can get their hands on the controller and have an equal chance (so to speak) of winning. A practical example? street fighter 6 has two different command systems: classic and modern, just to “separate” the player with more experience and the one with less experience. In fact, in the second case it will be easier to chain the combos and it’s an excellent start for those who have always seen fighting games as an insurmountable wall.

Past and future must not collide

It must be admitted however, that hearing of the release of a new one Tekkenof a new Street Fighter and a new one Mortal Kombat it is very strange, and this movement like everything has more aspects to consider. On the one hand, it is very interesting that intellectual properties that have existed for more than 20 or 30 years continue to exist on the gaming market, also generating a huge amount of expectations with just one CGI trailer, and it means that mediums and the average gamer have grown . Furthermore, it is always nice to see something from one’s childhood or adolescence come back, because it makes the boy – or the girl – in us dream.

So we can say there is a huge nostalgia effect, a double-edged sword which, however, in this case does not risk damaging so much, as in the case of some remakes or remastered of other titles. This is also thanks to a sequentiality factor that should not be underestimated, combined with another added value which we will tell you about shortly.

An insurmountable mountain?

Let’s start the conclusion with a question: is it ever possible that for about 30 years we have seen dominate Tekken, Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat without ever having ever seen something that manages to reach this Olympus? In these years no fighting title, with the exception of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which remains relegated to the Nintendo spherehas managed even just to touch that trinity that seems truly sacred.

But here is the strongest force at play of all, which manages to overcome even the nostalgia of internships and historical figures: play quality in constant progress. Yes, because Tekken, Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat have not only on their side an army of young adults that follow them, but they are also those games that manage to coexist with each other because they all have different ideas on how to create a successful fighting game, and also change them over time.

Just think of the “simple” evolution of three-dimensional movement on Tekken 4. Each of these games has one or more elements on their side that make them identifiable and distinguishable, so as to create a sort of chain that seems impossible to destroy, unless a new idea arrives that revolutionizes the genre.

We can therefore say that this is not a real return to the past, as although there are characters already seen and that there are important returns in some rosters, the real attraction of these three cornerstones of the genre is their quality who, despite a really bad period, have been able to rebuild, reinvent themselves and adapt to the modern videogame market, so as to be able to show everyone again who is the strongest in the ring.