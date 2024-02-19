













Tekken producer says online petitions are only dilutive and have no real value









That was when he was asked what was necessary for Tifa Lockhart, a very popular character created by Square Enix and who comes from Final Fantasy VIIcould arrive as DLC to Tekken 8.

Harada first said that in order to work, whoever asked for it would have to be friends with producer Shinji Hashimoto, and incidentally with designer Tetsuya Nomura. Afterwards a player told him that an online request would not be enough.

The producer's response Tekken was that a petition like that, and depending on the game, is not very effective if it only collects a thousand to ten thousand signatures. Katsuhiro Harada noted that 'at least 100 thousand signatures are necessary to start a petition'.

Harada highlighted 'yet an online petition lacks credibility, so it can only be taken as a 'rough guide''. Then, they asked him if handmade cards were more effective.

The Tekken producer's response was 'let me tell you what is really most effective for these requests'.

This creative stressed the ineffectiveness of online petitions and that handwritten and signed letters have much greater weight.

What about handwritten signatures? 🤔 — JuiceManVon (@JuiceMan_V) February 18, 2024

Let me tell you what is actually most effective for these requests. First of all, as explained earlier, online petitions are not very effective. Compared to that, a large number of documents hand-delivered by fans with handwritten signatures is still more effective.

But in any… https://t.co/q3EDhAOhZ4 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) February 18, 2024

For Katsuhiro Harada 'compared to that, a large number of documents hand-delivered by fans with handwritten signatures is even more effective'.

But he emphasized that demonstrations in front of developers' buildings and question-and-answer sessions with shareholders have the opposite effect.

The producer of Tekken He pointed out that making a big fuss on the Internet and having it not only appear in video game magazines but beyond also works.

Apart from Katsuhiro Harada and Tekken We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

