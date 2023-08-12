Communities in video games almost never tend to be positive, especially when the creators of the respective games make slight modifications that they did not like due to gameplay or even aesthetic issues. This is the case of the TEKKEN franchise, which now threatens its manager with new announcements, katsuhiro haradanot to put certain characters.

One of the followers went to his account Twitter to include the acquaintance eddy in the launch roster of the game, but this has not been in a kind way, quite the opposite, with a threat that can be interpreted as death. Something that of course has not been funny to the person who supervises this fighting franchise.

I swear, if we don’t have Eddy in TEKKEN 8, I’ll beat up [Harada] with a Burning Hammer.

Here part of the answer Harada:

When people make these silly threats, I and everyone at FGC suffer the following losses. (1) The event operator overreacts and increases security, which increases operating costs and increases the burden on players attending the event. In the worst case, the event management will ask me to cancel my attendance at the event. (2) Company founders, board members and lawyers ‘don’t like to be intimidated’, so they ask me to cancel the inclusion in the game, even if, for example, the spec or character is threatened ‘should have been included in the game in the first place.

For now, no more is known about the release date of Tekken 8. But it is certain that Harada He doesn’t like those kinds of intimidating comments.

Via: eventuhbs

Editor’s note: This kind of thing is not new anymore, like when they bothered Sakurai about the inclusion of characters in Smash Bros. It must be lazy to deal with these annoying people.