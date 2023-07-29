Players using Cheat Engine in Tekken 8’s network test have been able to get a sneaky peek at part of Tekken 8’s roster.

While a number of characters have already been confirmed as returning to the eighth iteration of the fan-favorite fighting game, at least half a dozen names that popped up on Cheat Engine’s list are presently unannounced.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Announcement Trailer.

Tekken 8’s recent closed network test allowed players to sample five stages and 16 playable characters, including Asuka Kazama, Bryan Fury, Claudio Serafino, Hwoarang, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Leroy Smith, and Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix, among others.

However, the names listed in Cheat Engine include the currently unconfirmed Yoshimitsu, as well as a handful of others that had previously been missing in action from the roster.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



Fans point out that as this list still doesn’t confirm we’ll be squaring up with, say, Kuma – who’s been in every Tekken game thus far, of course – it’s possible that this is only part of the roster and does not represent all fighters that will be available on launch day.

As yet, publisher/developer Bandai Namco has not publicly commented on the leak.

If you’re happy to be spoiled ahead of their formal reveals, the list is available via Reddit (thanks, playstation lifestyle).