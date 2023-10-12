













Tekken 8 would have already been released but was delayed by another fighting game | TierraGamer









Harada said there is usually some cooperation between companies working in the same genres. When they were deciding the departure date of Tekken 8 They called one of their competitors. The ‘bad news’ was that another big fighting title was coming out the same month.

After this, Harada and his team decided to delay the launch of their game for six months. A simple calculation reveals who was to blame for the delay, since the eighth installment is planned for January 2024. So everything indicates that the change was due to Street Fighter 6which was released in June 2023.

We recommend you: Tekken 8 makes room for fan service and brings back Nina Williams

Although those who wait Tekken 8 They might be disappointed, in the end the decision was the right one. If it had been released in the same month, they could mutually affect their sales. On the other hand, so much distance allows fighting game fans to enjoy both and dedicate their time to them.. Would you prefer to have it in your hands now?

What do we know about Tekken 8?

Tekken 8 It will be the newest installment in Bandai Namco’s beloved fighting game saga. This will arrive on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This will technically make it exclusive to next gen, something already noticeable in its graphics section.

Source: Bandai Namco.

According to its director, this installment will make players be more aggressive in their encounters. It will even add a new system called heat state, which when activated causes fighters to do more damage and can even change their catalog of movements. Do you already want to play it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)