After years of waiting, during the State of Play in September it was confirmed that tekken 8 is already in development. Since then, Bandai Namco has remained silent regarding this installment. Fortunately, it seems that this will change next week, since at The Game Awards we would have a new look at this title.

Recently, the streamer known as AvoidingThePuddle shared an image on his Twitter account, where you can clearly see the message of “tune in to The Game Awards live stream,” and a link to the event’s Twitch channel is included.

If the fact that we will see a new trailer for tekken 8 during The Game Awards, this is more than obvious. It is so that we only have to wait a couple more days to have another look at the expected title.. However, a release date is most likely not present in this announcement. On related topics, you can check out the first trailer for Tekken 8 here.

Considering that in 2023 we will see Street Fighter 6it will be interesting to see if Bandai Namco also decides to give us tekken 8 next year, which would make 2023 one of the best years for all fighting game fans.

Via: VGC