Tekken 8 it is certainly among the most talked about IPs coming out on next-gen consoles, it will in fact be the first game to come out exclusively on the latter and consequently also to fully exploit their potential. In the latest issue of PLAYmagazine you can read an interview given to the newspaper from Katsuhiro Haradaboss of the brand of Tekkenin which he discusses the improvements that it has been possible to make to the last chapter of his franchise thanks to the new technologies made available by the latest generation technologies.

Katsuhiro Harada refers in particular to theSSDs (solid state drives) Of Playstation 5 calling it a true game-changer in video game development. In fact, it would be thanks to the latter that in Tekken 8 it will be possible to switch from one battle to another in a very short time, making sure that gamers can face their fights relentlessly.

Another improvement which has not been mentioned but which should not be taken for granted concerns the graphics; from the numerous gameplay trailers of the game the total difference between the new Tekken chapter and the previous one goes far from unnoticed, the aesthetic result has improved considerably. Tekken 8 doesn’t have a release date yet but we can’t wait to get our hands on it.