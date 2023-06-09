













Tekken 8 will have its closed beta and we will tell you how you can participate

With the completion of the next CNT, the company extends its invitation to players to participate in qualifying games. Also to directly influence its new mechanics and key features.

Regarding what can be expected from closed network tests of tekken 8 these will include competitive head-to-head online matches with cross-platform matchmaking.

We recommend: Tekken 8 confirms that it will have crossplay and netcode rollback.

Those who participate will have at their disposal up to 16 fighters, including those previously revealed. We’re talking about Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, and Bryan, as well as an extra for CNT.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Who are we referring to? Well, nothing less than Claudio, and there will be five scenarios available in the closed network tests of tekken 8which are Urban Square, Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum and Arena.

The CNT will take place in two different sessions. The one of the first week will only be for PlayStation 5, and the one of the second on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. You do not need to be a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to participate.

What are the dates and times of the Tekken 8 CNT sessions?

The dates and times of the closed network test sessions of tekken 8 They are the ones you can consult below:

– Week 1 – PlayStation 5 only

July 21 1:00 am to July 24 12:00 am PT (CNT unplayable due to maintenance on July 21 1:00 ~ 4:00 pm PT).

– Week 2 – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

July 28 from 1:00 am to July 31 at 12:00 am PT (CNT not playable due to maintenance on July 29 from 1:00 – 4:00 am PT).

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

To the times mentioned before, and if you live in central Mexico, it is necessary to add an hour. Other regions must make the necessary adjustments.

Bandai Namco will ask players to fill out an online survey that will be sent to the email they used to register.

To register and clarify doubts about the CNT, questions and other details, such as PC specifications, consult this link.

It should be noted that players registered for the first week’s tests on PS5 will still be able to participate in the second week’s sessions.

