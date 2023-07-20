













The panel theme tekken 8 be “The Art of Fighting”. Said conference will take place on July 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time. The objective will be to debate and analyze how fighting techniques have evolved, changing the way they are represented in video games and even in the cinema.

It is worth noting that one of the characteristics of Tekken is that its lineup of fighters is varied and covers all kinds of combat styles, including several real disciplines. There’s kickboxing, taekwondo, professional wrestling, and much more.

You have to remember that Xavier Woods He has his gaming channel “UpUp DownDown” in which he puts content with fighters. Mike Tyson He was one of the first prominent stars to jump into video games and Chris Cyborg He has an enviable career within MMA. Of course, the producer of the series, Katsuhiro Harada, could not be missing from the equation to talk about the phenomenon of fighting and video games.

Although this will be a conference only for attendees of the San Diego Comic-Con, there is a slight possibility that it will eventually be released online. So we must be patient.

When is Tekken 8 coming out?

Until now, Bandai Namco has not published any kind of statement confirming that Tekken 8 will be released during 2023, however, the dashboard comic-con it might well be the place to reveal said date.

At this rate, 2024 doesn’t sound so far away and it may be the right year to launch this long-awaited fighting game that many already want to play. We will have to be very patient with these data.

