BANDAI NAMCO has released a new trailer for TEKKEN 8 revealing the presence of four other characters in the very rich roster of the game. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to see the return of Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Boscanovitch And Devil Jinas well as what was previously mentioned Panda.

But that is not all. The software house has in fact revealed that it will announce two other characters with as many trailers to be released on November 2nd and 12th respectively. At the moment we don’t know who it is, the company has not revealed any clues in this regard.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that TEKKEN 8 will be available from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Zafina, Lee, Alisa, Devil Jin and Panda Reveal Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu