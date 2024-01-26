Tekken 8 has passed under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundryprotagonist of the new one video analysis with comparison between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and also came out with excellent ratings from the British column, as you can see.

In the video, the game is called “absolutely superb“, free from the need to function properly on older platforms and well optimized in all versions, including obvious technical improvements and others that concern the general “quality of life”.

Among the improvements in this area, particular mention is made of the reduction of loading timesnow compressed into a few seconds.

As for the PS5 and Xbox Series The game adopts a system of dynamic resolution typical of Unreal Engine, going from the maximum of 4K to around 50% of that value.