Tekken 8 has passed under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundryprotagonist of the new one video analysis with comparison between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and also came out with excellent ratings from the British column, as you can see.
In the video, the game is called “absolutely superb“, free from the need to function properly on older platforms and well optimized in all versions, including obvious technical improvements and others that concern the general “quality of life”.
Among the improvements in this area, particular mention is made of the reduction of loading timesnow compressed into a few seconds.
As for the PS5 and Xbox Series The game adopts a system of dynamic resolution typical of Unreal Engine, going from the maximum of 4K to around 50% of that value.
An advantage in terms of resolution
In many cases, the actual resolution is around 1440p or slightly above, but in general the Xbox Series it is the one that maintains an average higher resolution than PS5 and obviously Xbox Series S, even if the differences are not easy to detect.
All consoles use a temporal anti-aliasing system along with a spatial upscaler, while on PC it uses different systems including DLSS, XeSS and AMD FSR1. On Xbox Series S the resolution goes from 1080p up to a minimum of 720p or just below, and the level of detail of the textures shows differences compared to larger consoles.
Great progress has also been made on the health front input latency, an element of considerable importance for a fighting game. Tekken 7 was launched with around 120 ms of latency, then reduced to around 73 ms after several patches, but the situation has improved significantly with Tekken 8: measurements show that on both PlayStation and Xbox the game stands at 58 ms of latency, while on PC with VRR and V-sync disabled it reaches 42 ms.
