On the occasion ofEVOJapan 2023 new characters have been announced Tekken 8. It’s about Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama. You can see the trailer for both characters just below.

Leroy Smith is an American-born wrestler. He is a martial arts master introduced for the first time in Tekken 7. His announcement took place at EVO 2019. It therefore seems perfect to us that this new version of him for Tekken 8 has been presented to a new EVO.

The trailer that you find below shows us a whole series of moves that Leroy Smith will propose in Tekken 8: the greatest experts of the series will certainly be able to notice the differences between the first version of the character and the current one.

But let’s move on to Asuka Kazama. The girl was first introduced in Tekken 5. She was introduced as Jin Kazama’s cousin and Jun Kazama’s niece, but her relationship with her family is somewhat complex. The wrestler is of Japanese descent.

Below you can see the gameplay dedicated to her, always published during EVO Japan 2023.

Recall that Tekken 8 will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. We also remind you that Tekken 8 is like Dark Souls, according to Katsuhiro Harada: that’s why.