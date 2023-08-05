Bandai Namco Europe has revealed, probably by mistake, others two characters not yet announced Of Tekken 8via the official website which had been updated with the new stories in question then promptly removed shortly after the crime, but late enough for many to get a look.

The matter is rather ironic because Bandai Namco, lately, has used a hard fist against leaks and also speculations regarding the Tekken 8 roster, explaining that datamining represents a problem for teams and publishers, in trying to keep information confidential.

Despite this, it seems that Bandai Namco itself tends to let leaks pass, it is not known how much involuntarily or not, as in this case. Given the attitude of the software house in this regard, we avoid clearly reporting the materials in question and limit ourselves to sending you to the discussion on Reddit which arose with the leak.