Bandai Namco has released a new trailer Of Tekken 8 to present and show the character of Shaheen also called the desert hawk, awaiting the imminent launch of the game, which will mark the arrival of the series on the latest generation consoles.

The footage shows the character's basic abilities, as well as his special attacks. Shaheen appears to be a fast and strong warrior, who is at his best with his legs. In the video we also learn that Shaheen is seeking revenge against Kazuya Mishima, for reasons that will probably be told to us during the game.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Tekken 8 will be availableand starting January 26, 2024 for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PS5. A demo is available from December 14th for PS5. The same will be launched on December 21st on PC and Xbox Series.