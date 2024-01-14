Bandai Namco has released a new trailer Of Tekken 8 dedicated to another of the characters that will be part of the initial roster: Zafina , the bruising seer. In fact, ours hits really hard, but only after having predicted the future of the unfortunate person in question (which is always unfortunate, considering his skills).

Provenance

Zafina is a face already seen for the Tekken series. Introduced in Tekken 6, she reappeared in all subsequent games: Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and Tekken 7 (as part of Season Pass 3). Discreet, unsociable and silent, she is characterized by her constant struggle with the demonic spirit Azazel, imprisoned in her body, as well as by a great love for astrology. She enters the tournament with the sole goal of saving the world.

As you can see from the video, she always runs with her crystal ball and is characterized by one fighting style fast and brutal.

For the rest, we remind you that Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series You can currently play the demo on PS5 and Xbox Series