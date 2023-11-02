Bandai Namco has released a new trailer Of Tekken 8 to introduce a new character: Victor Chevalierwhich will be voiced by the actor Vincent Cassel, who starred in an endless number of films, including The Hate by Mathieu Kassovitz, The Wolf Pact by Christophe Gans and The Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky.
Chevalier himself is a well-dressed character who fights decisively brutal, as well as speaking French. Used a teleportation-based technique to quickly strike his enemies from all directions. His sword and knives are terrifying.
So, as promised the Japanese publisher revealed a new character today November 2, 2023. The next one will be revealed on November 12, 2023, with another trailer. Who knows if there will be more before launch.
Before leaving you, we remind you that the release date of Tekken 8 has been set for January 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series So expect an intensification of the promotional campaign in the coming weeks.
#Tekken #trailer #introduces #Victor #Chevalier #character #voiced #Vincent #Cassel