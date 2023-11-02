Bandai Namco has released a new trailer Of Tekken 8 to introduce a new character: Victor Chevalierwhich will be voiced by the actor Vincent Cassel, who starred in an endless number of films, including The Hate by Mathieu Kassovitz, The Wolf Pact by Christophe Gans and The Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky.

Chevalier himself is a well-dressed character who fights decisively brutal, as well as speaking French. Used a teleportation-based technique to quickly strike his enemies from all directions. His sword and knives are terrifying.