BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continues with its sequence of trailers dedicated to the roster of TEKKEN 8latest iteration of the developing one-on-one fighting saga egr PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The protagonist of the trailer released on the net today is Lars Alexanderssonone of the characters introduced in TEKKEN 6in which he acted as the protagonist for the story mode.

Let’s admire it in action in the video below, remembering that TEKKEN 8 does not yet have a launch window.

TEKKEN 8 – Lars Alexandersson Gameplay Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu