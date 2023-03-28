BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment brings us another new trailer for TEKKEN 8 dedicated to the roster of characters announced for the title. Today is the time to Jun Kazamakey character within the general story, but absent since the time of TEKKEN 2 — if we exclude his forays into the series’ all-star specials TOURNAMENT TAGS.

Jin’s mother will return with great pomp in the eighth chapter with a totally renewed look and moveset. How did she manage to survive and remain in the shadows all this time? we wish that TEKKEN 8 give an answer to these questions, we remind you that the fighting game is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCbut it doesn’t have a launch window yet.

TEKKEN 8 – Jun Kazama Character Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment