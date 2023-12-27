Bandai Namco has released a new trailer Of Tekken 8 to introduce another character from the initial roster: Kuma a warrior bear who punches really hard, probably thanks to his fish-based diet.

The trailer

The video shows Kuma in action during two fights, in the second of which we can see him face one of his own. The fight could only end with fish in the face, literally. Naturally, this is an opportunity to show off his fighting style, as well as his special attacks directly in the game.

Kuma appears to be a character who focuses everything on brute force, despite the fact that it does not lack some techniques that show its unexpected versatility. He also has a decidedly nice appearance, even if we would never want to meet him in combat.

For the rest, we remind you that Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series You can currently play the demo on PS5 and Xbox Series