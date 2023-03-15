BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continues to release trailers dedicated to the characters already confirmed for the roster of TEKKEN 8the highly anticipated new chapter in the fighting game saga in development on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The protagonist of the latest gameplay video is Marshall Lawhistorical warrior present since the first chapter of the series and, with one exception in TEKKEN 3 (where he was replaced by his son Forest), present in all the games released so far.

TEKKEN 8 does not yet have a launch window.

TEKKEN 8 – Marshall Law Gameplay Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment via Gematsu