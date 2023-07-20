Tekken 8 will see the return of Claudius Seraphimthe powerful Italian exorcist presented by Bandai Namco with a trailer in which the devastating new maneuvers available to this unusual white-clad fighter are revealed.

Waiting to be able to try the new chapter of the fighting game series thanks to the Closed Network Test of Tekken 8, which will start tomorrow July 21st, here is a further taste of the personages of the game and their spectacular abilities.

Claudio, in particular, manages to evoke a mysterious celestial energy and to use it to inflict damage on one’s opponents, both with its lethal hand thrusts and with large roundhouse kicks that project the enemy into the air, leaving him defenseless against a further blow.