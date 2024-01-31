Tekken 8 was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the international press, as demonstrated by the inevitable trailer with i recognitions of critics, just released by Bandai Namco.
The new chapter of the historic fighting fighting game saga has in fact received stellar ratings, totaling almost 50,000 contemporary players on Steam: all elements that seem to lay the foundations for a great success.
A well-deserved welcome
As we wrote in our review of Tekken 8, the new episode definitely deserved this excellent reception, given the extraordinary quality of the experience developed by Katsuhiro Harada and his collaborators.
The development team has indeed managed to introduce some important news on the gameplay frontsuch as the Heat System, while at the same time taking care of the variety of the roster and the contents of a particularly rich package.
