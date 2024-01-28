The eighth episode of the Tekken saga story marks an evolution in line with other successful fighting games, an imprint that veers towards the creation of a global community and the constant introduction of innovations over time. It is therefore not surprising that Bandai Namco has decided for this chapter to dedicate itself exclusively to the new generations of consoles. However, Tekken 8's strongest point is its faithfulness to the series' roots. Fans will find many of the core elements they've come to love over the years, from rich arcade gameplay to historic characters and some new ones, without radical changes to their movesets. The biggest new feature is the Heat system, which rewards aggressive play by allowing players to enter a state of 'Heat' or 'Overdrive', increasing offensive capabilities and unlocking special abilities, including the devastating 'Heat Smash' move.

The variety of playable characters is impressive, with an initial cast of 32. Even if not all are perfectly balanced, the selection is vast and interesting: the possibility of customizing the appearance of the characters through unlockable objects and an internal currency in the game add a further level of involvement, even if this aspect seems to still be in progress of development, leaving a glimpse of potential additional future content. From the perspective of game mechanics, new players will be faced with a significant learning curve, but there is no shortage of features designed to facilitate learning the series' mechanics, which remain more or less unchanged for experts. A new control scheme, Special Style, helps players focus on timing and positioning without feeling overwhelmed by complicated controls.

The story mode, titled The Dark Awakens, spans 15 chapters, offering smooth transitions between cutscenes and combat. Each character, regardless of their importance in the main plot, has their own story, providing a good excuse to experiment with different fighters. Brevity is the usual Achilles' heel of these modes within contemporary fighting games, but in this case a certain amount of care has been placed in the narrative and gaming experience. The Arcade Quest mode is an intriguing addition: players create and control a customized avatar, leveling up on the competitive Tekken circuit. For more experienced players, the Super Ghost Battle mode is also available, which allows you to face opponents based on your gaming tendencies.

We then witness the return of the famous Tekken Ball mode in which you have to pass a beach ball by hitting each other, the flagship of Tekken 3, which is reintroduced with significant updates to enrich and reinvigorate its gameplay mechanism. In this new version, some special attacks can now give unique effects to the ball. Furthermore, Rage Art undergoes a transformation, converting into a surprising attack capable of reversing the dynamics of a battle. For those who have previously appreciated this mode, they will find that magic in an evolved version, especially with the introduction of the possibility of playing online.

As for online multiplayer, in addition to the standard rollback netcode we find an access lounge for clashes with other players. This space includes various types of cruisers. Some allow you to compete with other players on the same server, while others offer the ability to challenge opponents from around the world in quick or ranked matches. There are also specific cabinets for training and the Tekken Ball game, as well as an area dedicated to avatar and character customization, accessible without leaving online mode. The lounge environment in Tekken 8 is well done, however it does not reach the diversity and additional features of recent titles such as Street Fighter 6. For those who prefer a more traditional approach, the game offers classic options in the menu, allowing you to directly participate in ranked or quick matches, or create private rooms with friends.

From a technical point of view, Tekken 8 is an exceptional fighting game experience. The character models, battle environments, lighting and animations are stunning, with an attention to detail unparalleled in fighting games. The soundtrack is excellent and the multilingual voice cast adds a remarkable level of authenticity. Tekken 8″ proves to be a compelling gaming experience, which respects the tradition of the series while introducing significant innovations. Although it is not yet possible to provide a detailed analysis of the online features, the single-player experience has definitely captured the interest of this intermediate player, leaving him eager to discover more.

Format: PS5, Xbox Series X|S (tested version), PC publisher: Bandai Namco Developer: Bandai Namco Vote: 9/10