Tekken 8 is now upon us and the time has come opening videowhich shows the opening sequence of the game in the most classic style of the series, with a series of sequences that introduce the roster of fighters and briefly their background, as well as announcing the first additional character in DLC.

It's practically a tradition for the series: since the first chapters, Tekken has relied on spectacular cutscenes to best characterize the increasingly large cast of characters, and even in this case it doesn't disappoint expectations, staging a truly effective choral introduction.

Furthermore, the first DLC is also introduced.

After the introduction dedicated to fighters present in the roster initial, which include various characters now historical for the series, towards the end of the video it is also possible to see the surprise arriving in the post-launch, the initial phase of what promises to be long-lasting support.