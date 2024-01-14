Tekken 8 is now upon us and the time has come opening videowhich shows the opening sequence of the game in the most classic style of the series, with a series of sequences that introduce the roster of fighters and briefly their background, as well as announcing the first additional character in DLC.
It's practically a tradition for the series: since the first chapters, Tekken has relied on spectacular cutscenes to best characterize the increasingly large cast of characters, and even in this case it doesn't disappoint expectations, staging a truly effective choral introduction.
Furthermore, the first DLC is also introduced.
After the introduction dedicated to fighters present in the roster initial, which include various characters now historical for the series, towards the end of the video it is also possible to see the surprise arriving in the post-launch, the initial phase of what promises to be long-lasting support.
Eddy Gordo is the first additional character
At the center of the action there still seems to be the clash between Jin and Kazuya, inserted within a sort of real global war with catastrophic effects: something to be resolved with the sound of fists.
Towards the end of this dynamic roundup of one-eyed beatings and different fighting styles, we can also have a preview of the first of the upcoming DLC, visible in the final part of the trailer.
The upcoming character is Eddie Gordothe capoeira specialist, set to arrive this spring with the first batch of additional content for the game which will include four characters, with the other three expected in summer, autumn and winter.
In the past few hours we had seen Zafina, while previously it had been Alisa and Panda's turn.
