BANDAI NAMCO continues with the series of trailers dedicated to the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time the spotlight is on Jin Kazama. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to have a small taste of the combat skills of the Mishima heir. If you missed them, you can recover the trailers dedicated to in our previous articles Jun Kazama, Nina Williams And Kazuya Mishima.

I remind you that TEKKEN 8 is currently under development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc. A possible launch window for the game has not yet been announced. Good vision!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu