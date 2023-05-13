Bandai Namco released a new one today gameplay trailers Of Tekken 8 dedicated to the wrestlers on its roster, which this time confirms the presence of Hwoarang and offers us a taste of his fighting style, which you can view in the video below.

Hwoarang first appeared in 1998 on the roster of Tekken 3 and subsequently competed in the Iron Fist Tournament of all subsequent iterations of Bandai Namco’s fighting game. Originally from South Korea this wrestler uses a fighting style based on the Taekwondoa real and also particularly widespread martial art, which is based on offensive and self-defense techniques and particularly focuses on agility and head kicks.

We remind you that Tekken 8 will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam). At the moment, a precise release date has not been indicated, but according to what Bandai Namco communicated to its investors, the launch should take place, barring hitches, before next April.

We will most likely know more during the Summer Game Fest in June, but in the meantime, to kill time, you can watch the gameplay trailers starring Lili, Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama.