BANDAI NAMCO Europe continues with the series of trailers dedicated to the protagonists of TEKKEN 8this time the spotlight is on Paul Phoenix. The iconic warrior, who debuted in the former’s original roster Iron Fist Tournament, for this eighth chapter has undergone a restyle that has divided the opinion of the fans. What do you think?

If you missed them, you can recover the trailers dedicated to in our previous articles Jun Kazama, Nina Williams, Kazuya Mishima And Jin Kazama. TEKKEN 8 is currently under development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc. A possible release window for the game has not yet been established. Good vision!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe Street Gematsu