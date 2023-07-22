Bandai Namco is going to test the networks of Tekken 8. The tests on Playstation 5 will be held from 21 to 24 July 2023, while the tests on Xbox Series X/S And pc will take place from 29 to 31 of the same month. For the occasion, a guide was also published to help users familiarize themselves with the new mechanics introduced in the game, such as Heat Actions.

The tests provided by Bandai Namco have the objective of verifying the quality of the networks in order to offer an experience as similar as possible to the one that Tekken 8 will offer the moment it hits the market, with its dynamic battles, destructible environments, combos and much more. The usable fighters will be 16, including Claudius Seraphimwho recently starred in a trailer showcasing his abilities.

In the future it will definitely be possible to try Tekken 8 in a closed beta, but Bandai Namco has not yet unbalanced on what could be the period concerned. The same fate befell the release date, of which no details are known at the moment, except that the software house is absolutely sure of being able to complete the work before April 2024.