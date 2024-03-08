The user goes by the name olbaze and is known for proposing ranked game statistics for Tekken 7. According to his data, the characters most popular for competitive I am:

Tekken 8 has been available for some time now and a user decided to collect some data to define what the most popular characters by gamers in ranked mode.

Data on Tekken 8

The above are only the first ten characters, but Olbaze offers much more elaborate data and interesting if you are willing to delve deeper into the topic. You can reach Reddit page here.

The breakdown of the 5 most popular characters in each of the first 13 ranks showed that Dragunov, Reina, Victor, King, and Jin were all very common in the Tenryu ranks and above. Other characters, such as Azucena and Devil Jin, have also made a few appearances in the higher ranks.

Olba also provided us with one cumulative average of each rank to show us which ranks are currently most populated. The middle range appears to be the most common, with the Garyu, Shinryu, and Tenryu grades having the largest slices in its chart. A bar graph with percentages reveals that 11.99% of ranked players are in the Garyu rank.