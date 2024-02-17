What is the most popular character Of Tekken 8? It depends on the platform you play on, according to what Aliette Faye, streamer and web series author, found. Faye has tracked the usage statistics of the 32 characters on the roster, initially only on PC, now also on PS5, discovering that user preferences also change based on the platform used. Too bad the Xbox stats are missing. It would have been interesting to have a third confirmation.

In the first week of monitoring, as already mentioned relating only to the PC, Reina emerged as the most used character, 8.23% of the time. In the second week, on PC we find ourselves in first position Dragunov, with Reina just behind him a short distance away. On PS5, however, the two are not even in the top 3: Dragunov is fifth, while Reina is fourth.

The most loved by PlayStation players is instead Jin Kazamafifth on PC, which was used in 7.18% of games.